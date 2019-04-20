Harleen Sethi on split with Vicky Kaushal: Break-ups don't break me; I have my own swag

bollywood

Harleen Sethi has taken to social media and has penned down her feelings after her break-up with Vicky Kaushal

Harleen Sethi

The breakup of Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Lamberghini fame actress Harleen Sethi has been the talk of the town. The Raazi star's growing proximity to another female actor irked Harleen and all hell broke loose.

Harleen Sethi, who was said to be battling depression after breaking up with Vicky Kaushal, seems to have moved on. Now the actress has taken to social media and has penned down her feelings. She wrote a poem, which talks about breakups and failures.

Along with her picture, she wrote, "From where I started. To where I've come. I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi".

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal too had confirmed the end of his relationship. At the HT India's Most Stylish Awards. Vicky was prodded whether he was single? The actor agreed upon him being single and repeated quite a few times that he is "akela" (alone).

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen were reportedly in a relationship for a long time. He had also celebrated Uri's success with Harleen and also shared pictures of the two together on social media. Vicky also gave a hint about he being in love with Harleen on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Season 6.

In an interview with Filmfare, Vicky said, "It was beautiful to get to know each other, but at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. It started from last year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other's company and we are each other's best critics".

On the professional front, after smashing hits, Sanju and Uri and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar while Harleen was last seen in ALTBalaji's web show, Broken but Beautiful.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan matches steps with Harleen Sethi on the song First Class

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates