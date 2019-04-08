Varun Dhawan matches steps with Harleen Sethi on the song First Class

bollywood

The surprise element in the video is the appearance of Varun Dhawan who matches steps with the duo. Varun shared the video on Instagram

Over the weekend, a video of actor-dancer Harleen Sethi and choreographer Melvin Louis dancing to the First Class track from Kalank went viral.

But before Varun Dhawan could join the duo, Harleen asked the actor on social media for the feedback, where she captioned; "Ab #firstclass ya distinction yeh toh aap hi bataoge With @melvinlouis and apna hero no.1 @varundvn #kalank [sic]

He wrote, "A first class dance with Melvin and Harleen who are incredible (sic)." Later, Harleen, who was seen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful, also shared the video and wrote, "Ab first class ya distinction yeh toh aap hi bataoge (sic)." The duo passed with flying colours.

