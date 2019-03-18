Harleen Sethi breaks up with Vicky Kaushal?

bollywood

Tongues have been wagging about Vicky Kaushal's growing proximity to another female actor. Apparently, things are not well between Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal

Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal

Over the weekend, rumours flew thick and fast that all is not well between Vicky Kaushal and girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Tongues have been wagging about the Uri: The Surgical Strike star's growing proximity to another female actor. It is said that as soon as Harleen got wind of it, all hell broke loose. She immediately unfollowed Vicky's account on Instagram.

The two had been guarded about their relationship till Vicky dropped hints on Karan Johar's chat show and Neha Dhupia's podcast that there was someone special in his life. Harleen, who was seen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful, had shared a photograph with Vicky on social media in January.

In February, in an interview with Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal had confirmed that was in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, and felt right ever since they started seeing each other. "It was beautiful to get to know each other, but at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. It started from last year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other's company and we are each other's best critics," said the 30-year-old actor to the magazine.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar.

