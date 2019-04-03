Have Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi broken up? Actor responds

bollywood

Amidst breakup rumours of Vicky Kaushal with longtime girlfriend Harleen Sethi, the actor confirms, he is 'single'

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi shared their respective photos on their personal Instagram account.

After the mammoth success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal achieved a historical feat in the Hindi film industry for himself. Vicky Kaushal celebrated the film's success with his then-girlfriend Harleen Sethi and also shared pictures of the two together on social media. Vicky also gave a hint about he being in love with Harleen on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Season 6. However, things haven't worked for them and according to Hindustan Times, their relationship has gone kaput.

It was at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards that amidst breakup rumours, Vicky was prodded whether he was single? The actor agreed upon him being single and repeated quite a few times that he is "akela" (alone). He was also questioned whether he was in any mood to mingle, to which, Vicky replied saying that he was ready to mingle on stage with the audience.

Not just Koffee With Karan, Vicky also spoke about his relationship on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha and confirmed it in an interview to Filmfare, where he said, "It was beautiful to get to know each other, but at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. It started from last year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other's company and we are each other's best critics.

Harleen Sethi has also unfollowed Vicky on Instagram.

On the professional front, after smashing hits, Sanju and Uri and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar.

