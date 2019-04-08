Does Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story mean that he has moved on?

bollywood

Netizens believe Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram story might have something to do with his recent alleged breakup with Harleen Sethi

One of Vicky Kaushal's recent posts on Instagram was a clip from the first season of Friends in which Ross is seen moving on in the American sitcom.

Netizens have been quick to point out that the actor is hinting at his break-up with actor-dancer girlfriend Harleen Sethi. The two had made their relationship official earlier this year. But something went amiss and Harleen unfollowed him on Instagram.

In case you don't remember the episode, here's what you need to know. Ross is flustered because his wife Carol leaves him because she's a lesbian. Joey, in his weird way of comforting people, tells Ross that the world has a lot of ice cream flavours and that he should just grab a spoon. Heeding Joey's advice, Ross asks Rachel out and later tells his sister, Monica, that he just grabbed a spoon, meaning he's moved on.

Might this mean that Vicky Kaushal is finally ready to move on and date someone else? If he is, who might that be? On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar.

