Vicky Kaushal: Horror way more difficult than comedy

Shooting for a supernatural thriller with Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal says he has a newfound respect for the intricate genre

Vicky Kaushal

That he is consciously attempting to explore different genres is evident in Vicky Kaushal's last few offerings - be it the romance saga Manmarziyaan (2018), a comic outing in Lust Stories (2018) and the military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. His next with Bhumi Pednekar sees him try his hand at horror.

A month into the shoot of the Bhanu Pratap Singh-directed thriller that revolves around supernatural occurrences aboard a deserted ship, Kaushal says he has realised that the genre comes with its own set of challenges.



Bhumi Pednekar

"I always considered comedy to be the most difficult genre. It's not easy to make people laugh - you need to get the timing right, else you'll miss the bus. But now that I am shooting for a horror film, I realise how difficult the genre is. It's tougher than comedy. There are times when I am simply reacting to the camera because the ghost is obviously not present. In such a case, emoting becomes difficult," says the actor.

Speaking on the sidelines of an online show promoted by Grey Goose, Kaushal says that the shoot has helped him understand nuances of the genre - a prime example being how background sound plays an integral role in horror fares. "I often ask the director about the kind of background music that will be used in a particular sequence, and design my reaction according to it. Usually, I don't check the monitor after giving a shot. However, in this film, I keep going back to the monitor to see whether my reactions have been appropriate."

Post the spook fest, Kaushal will dive into Karan Johar's Takht. Point out how the two offerings belong to diverse worlds, and he smiles, "It's good to get things a little complicated as that will help me grow as an actor."

