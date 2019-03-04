Vicky Kaushal to play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in his next; to be helmed by Shoojit Sircar

bollywood

The film based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, goes on floors next month and will release in 2020. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the lead role

Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri (Pic/Twitter)

After kick-starting 2019 with a bang, thanks to the humungous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is now all set to play freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's next. The film is a biopic of the revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 massacre.

Talking about casting Vicky, Shoojit said in a statement, "If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned to be the obvious choice."

Vicky who had the Piku director in his wish list of directors since his acting career kicked off says, "It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful. Plus, it's also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that's something that will take time to sink in."

The film goes on floors next month and will release next year. The yet untitled will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri.

