Tiger Shroff steals the show in Student of the Year 2!

bollywood

Tiger Shroff who is already a leading name in the industry has yet again won over hearts and proved his mettle as a promising actor with his recent release, Student of the Year 2

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is already a leading name in the industry has yet again won over hearts and proved his mettle as a promising actor with his recent release, Student of the Year 2.

Ever since the film Student of the Year 2 released on Friday, the audience and the fans can't get over the commendable performance Tiger Shroff has rendered in the movie. The actor has not stolen the show with his acting skills but has taken his dancing charm to the next level.

View this post on Instagram #SOTY2inCinemas now! ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onMay 9, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

The actor who represents the youngest star amongst his contemporaries has become the first choice when it comes to Baaghi Franchise. Besides, shining bright with his promising performances, Tiger is also the top choice among filmmakers when it comes to films which demand skills and apt artistry.

Here's why Tiger Shroff is promoting Student of the Year 2 on a wheelchair

Tiger is also highly capable of showcasing a softer side in films while his acting prowess of a college-going boy is definitely winning hearts in Student of the year 2.

Before the release, Tiger Shroff was seen matching steps with the two leading ladies of the film, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the song 'The Jawaani ' where the actor not only showcases his dancing prowess but also perfectly romances the two leading ladies.

View this post on Instagram @bridestodayin A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onMay 4, 2019 at 2:46am PDT

As Tiger Shroff perfectly fits the role of Rohan Sachdev, the actor aces his role in the film with utmost flair. The star's well-toned body blends perfectly with his character and has left the audience swooning.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be making his on-screen appearance in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 which has hit the theatres today. Apart from that, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

Also Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: Did not meet expectations

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates