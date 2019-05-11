Tiger Shroff steals the show in Student of the Year 2!
Tiger Shroff who is already a leading name in the industry has yet again won over hearts and proved his mettle as a promising actor with his recent release, Student of the Year 2
Tiger Shroff, who is already a leading name in the industry has yet again won over hearts and proved his mettle as a promising actor with his recent release, Student of the Year 2.
Ever since the film Student of the Year 2 released on Friday, the audience and the fans can't get over the commendable performance Tiger Shroff has rendered in the movie. The actor has not stolen the show with his acting skills but has taken his dancing charm to the next level.
View this post on Instagram
The actor who represents the youngest star amongst his contemporaries has become the first choice when it comes to Baaghi Franchise. Besides, shining bright with his promising performances, Tiger is also the top choice among filmmakers when it comes to films which demand skills and apt artistry.
Here's why Tiger Shroff is promoting Student of the Year 2 on a wheelchair
Tiger is also highly capable of showcasing a softer side in films while his acting prowess of a college-going boy is definitely winning hearts in Student of the year 2.
Before the release, Tiger Shroff was seen matching steps with the two leading ladies of the film, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the song 'The Jawaani ' where the actor not only showcases his dancing prowess but also perfectly romances the two leading ladies.
View this post on Instagram
As Tiger Shroff perfectly fits the role of Rohan Sachdev, the actor aces his role in the film with utmost flair. The star's well-toned body blends perfectly with his character and has left the audience swooning.
After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be making his on-screen appearance in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 which has hit the theatres today. Apart from that, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.
Also Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: Did not meet expectations
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Five things to watch out for in Student Of The Year 2
- Tabu on De De Pyaar De: Film has strong women who take a stand
- Tara Sutaria: Missed Will Smith's Aladdin but met him on SOTY 2
- Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif bag place in Indian Premier League final
- Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Akshat Singh: Had 20 days to prepare
- Watch: Giorgia Andriani shares a classical dance video, Arbaaz Khan praises it
- Bhavana Pandey: Ananya is a honeymoon baby; people calculated if she was conceived before marriage
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Student of the year 2 review- Impressive or not?