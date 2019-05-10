Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: Did not meet expectations

bollywood

Student of the Year 2 is all in all a light-hearted rom-com mingled with retro mixes, making the film a one-time watch.

U/A: Romance

Director: Punit Malhotra

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Harsh Beniwal

Rating:

Seven years after a memorable outing with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt, we are back in the world of St Teresa, cheering for three new students -- Rohan (Tiger Shroff), Mridula (Tara Sutaria) and Shreya (Ananya Panday). The first edition of the Student Of The Year (SOTY) franchise not only launched phenomenal actors but also gave songs that make us dance our heart out. Naturally then, SOTY 2 arrived amid soaring expectations.

The story revolves around an inter-college kabaddi-cum-dance competition as the kids vie for the prestigious Student Of the year trophy. The competition marks the class difference as the glamorous and rich St Teresa students compete with the middle-class Pishori High School kids. Couple that with infatuation, betrayal, new friendships -- and a typical love triangle playing out between Tiger, Tara, and Ananya -- and you've got the story laid out.

Check out the trailer here:

SOTY has been my all-time favourite movie and the second part had me excited ever since it was announced. The dances and action sequences were spectacular. Tiger continues to charm the audience with his backflips, flexing biceps and stunts. When it comes to the girls, the costume designers definitely deserve a round of applause. Their wardrobe is every chic teenage girl's dream. Never mind that it is nowhere close to the kind of clothes that Indian colleges expect students to wear. A special mention to our antagonist Manav Randhava (Aditya Seal) whose rich, arrogant kid act is on point.

Being an ardent fan, it did not meet my expectations. It was repetitive with no mem(e)rable dialogues. Unlike the first part, SOTY2 did not test the overall intelligence of a person. It was limited to merely dancing, kabaddi and track events. Pushing the envelope for the LGBTQ community in Indian cinema, Gul Panag is seen hitting on a female colleague. Adorned with funny one-liners by Tiger's Pishori friends and surprise appearances, SOTY2 was all in all a light-hearted rom-com mingled with retro mixes, making the film a one-time watch.

*Disclaimer: The reviewer is an eleventh-grade student from Bombay Scottish

