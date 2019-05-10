Student of The Year 2: Here's first review from the audience; watch videos

bollywood

Student of The Year 2 released on Friday, May 10, and the audience took to their Twitter account to share videos and their views about Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

The makers of Student of The Year 2, Dharma Productions held a special screening for a certain section of the audience on Thursday, and they took to their social media account to share videos through which they captured the early response of the viewers.

Take a look at the reactions:

This reaction was from the film's interval where the viewer says that he loved the first half of the movie and is excited to watch the second half, courtesy, the twist before the interval.

Watch the excitement of the fan before watching Student of The Year 2.

Tiger superfan in the house!

Tiger superfan in the house!

Now that the film has hit the theatres on Friday, the users have posted their early review on Twitter.

#SOTY2 second-half is totally filled with pro kabbadi league finale where @iTIGERSHROFF kicks everyone's asses with shoulder ligament tear ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂTiger is the new avenger for marvel phase 4. @Marvel_India @DharmaMovies #StudentOfTheYear2 — anubhav (@anubhavnair07) May 10, 2019

Bhai every one trolling #SOTY2 even without watching it. because everyone is jealous of Tiger Shroff's success.... And for a neutral audience the movie is avg...not that bad people are saying

First half is good .. second half is a letdown

Overall a decent watch — Kisan kumar rout (@Kisankumarrout3) May 10, 2019

Really revived memories of St.teresa and all new students are rocking it #SOTY2 — Atish Lohar (@i_atishlohar) May 10, 2019

Tiger is BACK! And he's back with full on dance and action ! #SOTY2 — Geeta (@Amdavadi_Chhori) May 10, 2019

Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to Student of The Year (2012), which featured debutants Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a super hit and made the careers of Karan Johar's proteges. It would be interesting to see if Student of The Year 2 fulfills in recreating the same magic as its first installment did.

This second installment is helmed by Punit Malhotra, who assisted Karan Johar for several years. The film also stars Aditya Seal, who plays the antagonist and has created a mark by his kicks and punches. Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff are friends in real life. They took martial arts training from the same centre.

This film marks the debut of beauties Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Public Review of Student of the Year 2

