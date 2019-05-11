bollywood

Sources say Kriti Sanon ups fee by 40 per cent after Luka Chuppi's success

A still from Luka Chuppi

If Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) turned out to be her breakthrough film, the smashing success of Luka Chuppi sealed Kriti Sanon's place as one of the rising stars of Bollywood. With the small budget film earning collections close to R100 crore, Sanon and co-star Kartik Aaryan proved that they could carry a film on their able shoulders. Riding high on the success of the slice-of-life comedy, we hear that the leggy actor has now hiked her remuneration.

A source reveals, "While Kriti had already signed Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala last year, she has now come on board Amar Kaushik's surrogacy film that will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. For the budget that Luka Chuppi was made in, it emerged as a hit, making a fair amount of profit for Vijan. Since Kaushik's film on surrogacy has Sanon's character taking the narrative forward, she will be required to do most of the heavy lifting.

If one considers the responsibility of carrying this film on her shoulders, coupled with her past successes, Kriti is fair in asking for a pay hike. For her forthcoming films, including the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra project that she is in talks for, she is expected to command a fee which is a 40 per cent jump from her current remuneration." mid-day reached out to Sanon, who remained unavailable for comment.

