Kriti Sanon beats the heat with her girl gang in Goa; see exotic photos and videos

Kriti Sanon is currently in Goa and is beating the heat this summer with her girlfriends by her side. The actress has uploaded pictures and videos on social media

Kriti Sanon with her friends in Goa. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Kriti Sanon is currently on an exotic trip to Goa with her girlfriends. While some just dream about travelling to Goa with their friends, actor Kriti Sanon is already on a trip there, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she's having the time of her life there.

Ever since, Kriti Sanon has parked herself at a luxurious resort in Goa with her best friends, Ayushi Tayal and Kriti Baveja, she has been sharing some lovely pictures from the tour. Not just Kriti, her friend, Ayushi, who is a fashion enthusiast, also shared some amazing photographs from their trip.

Kriti shared a photo of the trio and wrote, "A much needed chilling time with my favourite girlsss!! Why didn’t we ever do this before? [sic]"

Her next picture featured the girls by the beach. She shared several photos from the sea view and wrote: "Always a beach girl! #GoaWithMyGirls [sic]"

Kriti's third post was a beautiful sight of nature - purple clouds. She shared the still and wrote, "Purple #Goa #NoFilter [sic]"

The next post was a slow-motion video, which had Kriti in a yellow swimwear, where she's playing with the water in the pool. She shared this video and wrote: "Beat the heat! waterbaby #summer #GoaWithMyGirls #vacay [sic]"

Let's take a look at Ayushi's posts from this Goa trip:

Didn't these posts make you plan a Goa trip with your friends?

