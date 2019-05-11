Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff engaged to Matthew Koma

hollywood

Matthew Koma then posted the same photographs with the sweet message: "I asked my best friend to marry me... Hilary Duff."

Actress Hilary Duff and her singer beau Matthew Koma are now engaged. The couple announced their engagement on Thursday with Duff sharing two images of the sparkler on her Instagram. She captioned the image: "He asked me to be his wife."

Koma then posted the same photographs with the sweet message: "I asked my best friend to marry me... Hilary Duff."

View this post on Instagram He asked me to be his wife♥ï¸Â A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) onMay 9, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

The news of their engagement comes nearly seven months after the birth of their first child, a girl they named Banks Violet Blair. In fact, Hilary also shared a picture with her tiny tot and wrote: "told Banksy the news [sic]"

View this post on Instagram told Banksy the newsâ¨ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) onMay 10, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

Duff has a six-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The actress has been open about her challenges while pregnant and in post-pregnancy. She had recently shared a photograph of herself breastfeeding her daughter and said how difficult it's been pumping while at work.

Also Read: Hilary Duff will induce labour with a special salad!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS