Hilary Duff will induce labour with a special salad!

American actress Hilary Duff, who is gearing up to meet her baby girl, is consuming a special salad to induce her labour. The 31-year-old star, who is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend Matthew Koma, took to social media recently to tell her followers about how she is trying to induce her labour, reported E! Online.

She posted a photo of a salad on her Instagram story recently and captioned it, "salad is supposed to make you go into labor...@caioti_pizza don't let me down."

In response to her post, a Caioti Pizza employee told E! News, "We do have a salad that supposedly makes people go into labour. They say it's in the dressing, which is just a balsamic and there are special herbs that make women have contractions and go into labour. None of the servers know what exactly is in the 'special herbs' mix, only the kitchen knows."

"It's true that women have eaten this salad - called The Salad - and gone into labour, it's what Caioti Pizza is known for. There is a whole baby board on the wall and there are at least 15-20 pregnant women a day who come in to order the salad. The ingredients in The Salad are romaine, watercress, Gorgonzola and walnuts with balsamic dressing and the special herbs," the employee continued to speak.

The couple announced the birth of their first child together back in June. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Duff said.

Koma also gave his fans the news, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins." On her 31st birthday last month, Duff took a trip to Disneyland with Koma and her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, who she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie.

