Is Priya Prakash Varrier dating Oru Adaar Love co-actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof? 'Wink Girl' responds

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, courtesy, her wink. She was immediately termed as the wink girl, and her memes literally broke the internet. She is often linked with her Oru Adaar Love co-actor, Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Priya Prakash Varrier shared this photo with Roshan Abdul Rahoof on her Instagram account.

Priya Prakash Varrier, a name that became an overnight sensation after the release of her debut film, Oru Adaar Love's teaser released online. In the teaser, the actress was seen winking at her crush while in the classroom of their school. Roshan Abdul Rahoof plays her love-interest in this Malayalam film. Social media was heavily flooded with memes on her and news of top-notch Bollywood filmmakers waiting to sign the girl started doing the rounds. In fact, a little birdie had informed that Karan was extremely keen on signing her. We don't know if this news holds any truth.

On the other hand, rumours of Priya Prakash Varrier dating her film Oru Adaar Love's co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof started doing the rounds. Time and again they were linked with each other. In an interview with timesnownews.com, Priya cleared the air about this. Priya said that she shares a great equation with Roshan for two reasons - first, they are each other's first co-actors and second, they are of the same age.

She further said, "It's natural that when you act for the first time in a film, you would share a certain rapport with your co-star, who is also a first timer and of the same age. It makes both of us comfortable and learn from our mistakes, without being stressed about our performances."

Talking about their dating rumours, she told the entertainment portal, "Rumours are, after all, rumours, and it will fade out once the reality sets in. Rumours are a part and parcel of my profession. I do my job with complete sincerity and dedication, and I leave the rest to the audience."

Priya Prakash Varrier will next be seen in Sridevi Bungalow, which created an uproar in the industry for reportedly showing late veteran Sridevi in the bad light. She has also bagged her second Bollywood film, titled Love Hackers, which revolves around cybercrime.

