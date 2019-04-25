Something cooking between Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof?

regional-cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier's post on her Oru Adaar Love co-star's birthday has enough fodder for the rumour mills to work overtime

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Internet's 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier is grabbing headlines again. Rumours are rife that the Malayalam film actor is in love with Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof with whom she shared the famous wink in the film. On his birthday (April 23), she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm not really good with words.But today I'd like to thank you for everything that you've done for me.You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what.You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don't think I can ever make it up to you.But I want you to know how much you mean to me.Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words.So, I wish you all the luck in life.Keep shining for me and stay blessed.I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always.And finally I promise to promise you all the promises (sic)." Enough fodder for the rumour mills to work overtime and netizens to shower their blessings on the couple.

Priya has another project about to go on floors titled Sridevi Bungalow. The film's teaser was released recently, but the shoot has been put on hold after controversies surrounding the concept of the film surfaced.

Also read: Copy-paste fail: Priya Prakash Varrier goofs up Instagram caption

View this post on Instagram ð« A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onApr 22, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday osha!ð A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onApr 22, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

Also read: Here's why netizens have now been referring to Priya Prakash Varrier as 'wink ink girl'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates