Copy-paste fail: Priya Prakash Varrier goofs up Instagram caption

Priya Prakash Varrier recently showed why it's always a good idea to double check your social media captions before posting stuff online

Priya Prakash Varrier

Social media has a way of haunting you for a long time after you goof up on it. One wrong caption or a politically incorrect comment can make things difficult for you on the internet. Therefore, it's always a good idea to double check what you're posting on social media.

After Disha Patani made a faux pas on social media after copying and pasting the wrong caption of a promotional video for a mobile phone brand on Instagram, the actress earned the tag of "an advertising agency's nightmare". Now, it's Priya Prakash Varrier who has goofed up. The actress recently took to Instagram to post a promotional picture for a perfume brand and goofed up when it came time to caption the image.

The actress simply captioned the picture: "Text content for Instagram and Facebook:" While it was an honest mistake, it was a faux pas all the same. Priya Prakash quickly corrected the caption before netizens had a field day over it and posted the picture with the correct caption. Moral of the story: Double check all your social media captions before you post!

On the work front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film 'Sridevi Bungalow' directed by Prasanth Mambully.

