Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut 'Sridevi Bungalow' mocks the late actress?

Boney Kapoor feels Priya Pakash Varrier's Sridevi Bungalow is showing his late wife in poor light.

Priya Prakash Varrier and Sridevi

Malayalam film actor Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut, Sridevi Bungalow, has run into trouble. A day after the Internet's wink girl launched the trailer of Prasanth Mambully's film, filmmaker Boney Kapoor slapped a legal notice on the makers.

Priya plays an actor in the film and in one of the scenes she is shown lifeless in a bathtub, which appears to be similar to how Sridevi passed away in February last year.



Boney Kapoor

The makers claim their film, shot in London, is a suspense thriller about a lonely female actor. They add that Sridevi is a common name, so no one can own it. Boney, however, feels they are showing his late wife in poor light.

Besides Priya Prakash Warrier, Sridevi Bungalow also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee. It is directed by Prasanth Mambully.

Catch the trailer here:

Popular as the 'wink girl', Priya became an overnight sensation with her expressions in the teaser song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her Malayalam movie Oru Aadar Love. Soon after, she was linked to many movies and projects.

Her name was associated with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba too. But Sara Ali Khan was finally cast as the lead actress in the film, which is breaking box office records.

When asked which Hindi film she wanted to do in recent times, she recently said, "I wanted to become a part of Simmba. There were lots of rumours that I was part of Simmba but I wish that was true because I am a great fan of Ranveer Singh. At the screening of Uri, I told Ranveer that 'I am a big fan of yours' and then he told me that 'I really liked your wink' which was overwhelming for me."

