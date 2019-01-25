Disha Patani's faux pas shows us why we must double check everything we put up on the internet

bollywood

Disha Patani has earned the tag of being an 'advertising agency's nightmare' on social media. Read on to know why

Disha Patani

Disha Patani posted a promotional video for a mobile phone brand on Instagram. The hottie seemed to be in a hurry and did not read the caption, which read, "Hey, final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below (sic)."

She mistakenly shared the message meant for the ad folk. She was mercilessly trolled for the faux pas. The Baaghi 2 (2018) actor deleted the post but not before earning the tag of being an 'advertising agency's nightmare' on social media. Read before you share, Disha! There were, however, a few fans who asserted that it wasn't Disha's goof-up, but that of her social media team's. But it's a good idea to be extra careful as any goof-up you make on the internet, stays on the internet for an interminable period of time. Not to mention, you'll be trolled aplenty!

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, to be released in June this year.

