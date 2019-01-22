Disha Patani receives a heartfelt letter from her youngest fan from Bareilly

bollywood

The youngster has expressed admiration for the Baaghi 2 (2018) star, Disha Patani

A ninth standard student from Disha Patani's hometown, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has written a heartfelt letter to the actor. The youngster has expressed her admiration for the Baaghi 2 (2018) star.

Though Disha keeps receiving gifts and letters from fans across the country, this drew her attention as the schoolgirl had written about how she was proving to be a role model for small-town girls who dream of making it big in their careers. Disha got emotional after reading it and could not hold back her tears. The teenager's words meant a lot to her as it came from Bareilly.

Disha Patani has been receiving a lot of DM's not only from male fans but also from all her female fans who are in awe of her fitness and lifestyle. Her female fans are curious to know about Disha's fitness regime and the routine she follows.

The actress who is quite popular on social media was surprised to see her popularity among female fans. Disha Patani had amassed a sizeable fan-following through her sizzling fashion sense, ultra-hot photoshoots, and regular Instagram posts.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is training extremely hard for her next. She will be seen playing the character of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Disha, who is known for her sultry body and pretty face stands tall as a fitness artist in the entire young Bollywood brigade. The actress is a fitness freak, and her social media account is proof enough with tough videos from her training session.

