Here's why netizens have now been referring to Priya Prakash Varrier as 'wink ink girl'

regional-cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier's recent posts on Instagram has the Malayalam actor flaunt her tattoos. See photos!

Priya Prakash Warrier

Priya Prakash Varrier, better known as the 'wink girl', sure knows how to create ripples on social media. Her recent posts on Instagram has the Malayalam actor flaunt her tattoos.

Netizens have now been referring to her as the 'wink ink' girl.

View this post on Instagram Scarred yet Strong!âÂÂ¨Pc: @albert_will.i.am A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onMar 10, 2019 at 4:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram MoonlightðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Pc: @albert_will.i.am A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onMar 12, 2019 at 3:41am PDT

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation last year over a "wink scene" from the film 'Oru Adaar Love' created quite a buzz on social media last month with a kissing scene going viral from the same movie. The makers of her Malayalam film released a sneak peek of the movie, directed by Omar Lulu, showing Priya in an intimate lip-lock with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof while in school premises.

The clip, which was released on February 6, gain crazy views on YouTube, but at the same time it gained a huge number of dislikes on the video streaming site. Users took to the comment section and wrote that they are waiting for a million dislikes for the one-minute video. A user wrote: "What the hell? Is this romance or cheap hot explicit clip for promoting the movie?" Another labelled the teaser as "sexual content". One even urged to "ban" the film as it would "spoil" school children if they watch the movie.

The actress shot to fame with her 'wink and fire gun' kiss scene from the film last year, which resulted in Priya, 19, amassing over a million followers on social media.

Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film 'Sridevi Bungalow' directed by Prasanth Mambully. However, the film too landed in controversy after Boney Kapoor slapped a legal suit saying the makers were cashing in on his wife's tragic death.

Also View: Priya Prakash Varrier: Interesting facts about the 'wink' girl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates