Exclusive: Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal doing a film together are baseless

There were reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal doing a romantic film together, but inside sources have denied these rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

A few days ago, the grapevine was abuzz with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal doing a film together. It was touted to be a romantic film and was to be helmed by Ronnie Screwvala. However, inside sources reveal that there is no truth to the reports.

Putting an end to the speculation, an industry source clarified saying, " The reports are baseless and untrue".

It was at one of the award functions, where Vicky Kaushal put up an act where he goes down on his knees for Katrina Kaif. Their chemistry was palpable and ever since then news of them doing a film together and something brewing between the two started doing the rounds.

If that wasn't enough, Katrina and Vicky appeared on a talk show together and bonded like old friends. On the show, Katrina put forth her wish of working with Vicky Kaushal in his next film. She had also mentioned that they would make for a good onscreen pair.

On the whole, these things added fuel to fire and reports of Katrina dating Vicky surfaced online. Reportedly, this has been termed as one of the major reasons for Vicky Kaushal's breakup with longtime girlfriend Harleen Sethi. This breakup came as a shocker to many since the Raazi actor had made his relationship official a few days before they parted ways.

Katrina Kaif, who received rave reviews for Zero, recently signed Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar and is looking forward to the release of Bharat, the most anticipated film this year that promises to be her career's finest.

