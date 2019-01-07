Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal proposes marriage to Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's reaction is unmissable

bollywood

Indian award shows are filled with jokes and banter that tickle the audiences' funny bones, and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif managed to make the people laugh with their banter

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

At a recently held award function, a banter between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has left the internet in splits. What is even more interesting to it, is Salman Khan's reaction to it. A video that has surfaced online from the award show has Vicky Kaushal proposing marriage to Katrina Kaif onstage, with Salman's movie-song, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' playing in the background.

In the video, Vicky Kaushal is seen asking Katrina Kaif, "Why don't you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is on, so I thought, you too would want to do the same and so I thought I ought to ask you." Katrina was too quick to reply, "What?"

Katrina couldn't help but blush and could be heard saying "Himmat nahin hai (I don't have the courage)."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . . #instabolly #bollyinsta A post shared by BollywoodðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ725kðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@bollylnsta) onJan 2, 2019 at 5:07am PST

However, while all this was going on, Salman Khan had a great time at Vicky and Katrina's expense. While Vicky Kaushal played his gimmick onstage with Katrina, Salman was seen resting his shoulder on sister Arpita Khan Sharma's shoulder, who was seated next to him. He acted as though he heard nothing, but was quick enough to wake up in time to hear Katrina's response.

Recently, in Koffee with Karan, Vicky was informed by host Karan Johar that Katrina has expressed her desire to work with the Manmarziyaan actor, and he couldn't believe this. Vicky literally fell sideways on the couch.

Talking about their professional stints, Vicky has become one of the most-sought-after actors amongst the young crop. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and has Uri, a film based on surgical strikes releasing on January 11, 2019. Whereas Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat, which is scheduled for a festive release in 2019.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Arbaaz Reveals Why Salman Khan Doesn't Kiss On-Screen

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates