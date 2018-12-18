Vicky Kaushal admits he's in a 'serious relationship'

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal who made his Koffee with Karan debut today, confirmed on the show that he is dating someone special

If you have been crushing over the current heartthrob of the nation, Vicky Kaushal, you may be in for some bad news. Vicky, who made his Koffee with Karan debut, confirmed on the show that he is dating someone special.

Correctly calling him "a ladies' man," host of the show, Karan Johar, asked Vicky who he is currently dating. When he did not get an answer to that, Karan inquired if it is a serious relationship. "It's a new relationship but it is very serious," said the Manmarziyaan actor, with a little bit of blush.

Later in the show, one of Vicky's friends revealed that the actor, who has managed to gain a lot of female fan following with his on-screen charm, is bad at flirting in real life and fails to take hints when girls show interest in him.

In spite of being a newbie, Vicky managed to win the hearts of his audience right from his debut film Masaan. He then went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next appear in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie will hit the big screens on January 11, 2019. Uri also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and popular TV actor Mohit Raina, who is making his feature film debut, in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.

