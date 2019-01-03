The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Arbaaz reveals why Salman Khan doesn't kiss on-screen

television

The Kapil Sharma Show's second promo has the Khans - Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail along with father Salim Khan on the show

The much-awaited show of Indian television The Kapil Sharma Show is back. India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting Bollywood's mega-star Salman Khan and his family on the show. Salman Khan graced the show along with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The fun-filled episode will see many interesting revelations done by the Khan brothers and Salim Sir.

While we have seen many superstars kiss on-screen, Salman Khan has always maintained that clause and refrained from locking lips in the movies. Spilling the beans about why Salman doesn't kiss on-screen, brother Arbaaz Khan gave a hilarious reason on the Kapil Sharma Show.

Salman himself can be heard saying in the promo, "Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (I don't kiss anyone onscreen, so it doesn't really matters to me)."

To which, his brother Arbaaz quickly added, "Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He kisses so often off-screen that he doesn't need to do it on-screen)."

This comment left everyone in splits.

Watch the video here:

One of the interesting stories that Salim sir shares with the audience is that when Arbaaz Khan went to get a tattoo done. Arbaaz said, "I had no clue of what to write, so I called up Dad and asked for his advice. He first said, do whatever you want to, but upon my insistence, he suggested that I get 'Love each other or perish' written. This is how I got this tattoo."

Arbaaz Khan proudly sports this tattoo on his upper right arm. The episode will see many such interesting stories being shared by Salim Khan adding on to the extra dose of laughter.

