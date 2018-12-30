Edward Sonnenblick thrilled to work with Kapil Sharma

television

"Firangi" actor Edward Sonnenblick is happy to work with star comedian Kapil Sharma again on his show "The Kapil Sharma Show". "I'm so thrilled to be working with Kapil again, and with this incredibly talented team," Edward said in a statement.

"It's always a treat to get to do comedy, since most of the roles I get offered are serious British colonial types, and doing comedy on this stage, at this level, it's a dream come true.

"I love doing comedy more than anything, especially stand-up and sketches. This will also be a meaty challenge for me since it's not in my native tongue and I'm pumped to make the most of it," he added.

Edward, who moved to Mumbai from the US over ten years ago, has featured in shows like "Jhansi Ki Rani", "Bose: Dead/Alive", "Inside Edge" and Epic channel's "Indipedia". He was also seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan's "Veere Di Wedding". Apart from the show, he will soon be seen in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and Akshay Kumar's "Kesari".

