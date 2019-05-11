Are Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty dating each other?

bollywood

A few days ago, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant Singh Rajput outside his residence. Sushant was earlier in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande and was later linked with his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Picture Courtesy: Celeb's Instagram account

Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life has always been under scrutiny. The actor, who was earlier linked to his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, is now reported to be in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was earlier in a ten-year-long relationship with television actress, Ankita Lokhande.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty, a source told Pinkvilla, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while, and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

When Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath released in December 2018, he was linked to Sara Ali Khan. The latter is the daughter of the now divorced couple, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut with this Abhishek Kapoor film and things hit it off between the two, and there were rumours of Sushant and Sara seeing each other. In fact, there were also reports of the two spotted at Sushant's house by the paparazzi. Apparently, the Kai Po Che requested the shutterbugs not to click them, and they obliged.

Revealing some information about Sushant and Sara's linkup, the source told this entertainment website, "They did get really close during the promotions of the movie, and had been together for a while. But that wasn't a relationship that would have lasted too long. They eventually parted ways amicably."

Giving some more insights into their relationship, the source spilled some more beans and said further added, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but the reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichhore - a romantic-comedy film and Dil Bechara. Rhea will be paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Chehre.

