Sushant Singh Rajput deletes all his Instagram posts; here's why!

Sushant Singh Rajput's followers are wondering what prompted the actor to resort to such a drastic step

Sushant Singh Rajput

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to have been on a social media cleansing drive. The actor has deleted all posts from his Instagram account. His bio reads: 'Not here right now'.

SSR's followers are wondering what prompted him to resort to such a drastic step. His last outing, Sonchiriya, proved to be a damp squib. Is the actor staying away from social media as it got too toxic for him? Or is it a brand gimmick considering his next release, Chhichhore, is still five months away? Tell, SSR, tell.

Apart from Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput will also be a part of a few more films - Drive, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Dil Bechara (earlier named as Kizzie Aur Manny) with Sanjana Sanghi.

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara has finally got its release date. It will hit the big screens near you on November 29.

Sushant will essay the main lead, which was originally essayed by Ansel Elgort in 2014. The film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. The film may face tough competition with Ajay Devgn's 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the box office which is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

