With a promising debut, Ananya Panday passes with flying colours as a student!

Updated: May 11, 2019, 08:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ananya Panday, who has been making all the news ever since the announcement of Student of the year 2 came has shone the brightest in her debut film

Ananya Panday, who has been making all the news ever since the announcement of Student of the year 2, has shone the brightest in her debut film. The audience is all praise for the teen sensation as she is being termed as having the most promising screen presence throughout.

The debut film of Ananya has hit the screens on Friday, and the audience is loving the actress' performance. The actress who makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing is also seen in charming avatar.

Ananya has been receiving reviews for her performance from audience and critics alike. Here's what the audience has to say for debutante Ananya Panday:

Ananya won hearts when she made her on-screen debut on a popular talk show with her witty and quirky style, alongside her SOTY 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya Panday also happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a cosmetic brand. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Apart from Student Of The Year 2, the actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

