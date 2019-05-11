With a promising debut, Ananya Panday passes with flying colours as a student!

bollywood

Ananya Panday, who has been making all the news ever since the announcement of Student of the year 2 came has shone the brightest in her debut film

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who has been making all the news ever since the announcement of Student of the year 2, has shone the brightest in her debut film. The audience is all praise for the teen sensation as she is being termed as having the most promising screen presence throughout.

The debut film of Ananya has hit the screens on Friday, and the audience is loving the actress' performance. The actress who makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing is also seen in charming avatar.

Ananya has been receiving reviews for her performance from audience and critics alike. Here's what the audience has to say for debutante Ananya Panday:

Amazing movie !!! #AnanyaPanday has killed it and #TigerShroff Dancing action is awesome as always .

Enjoyed it #SOTY2 — Vishal Sharma (@vishu2028) May 10, 2019

Such such fun watching #SOTY2

Many many congratulations @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @DharmaMovies ðÂÂÂ#AnanyaPanday you’re made for cinema... & awesome in the film! I’m so so proud of you!

Congrats @iTIGERSHROFF on yet another entertainer! All the best #TaraSutaria — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) May 10, 2019

#AnanyaPanday was the surprise package in #studentoftheyear2

She is confident, has strong screen presence and her swag is unmissable. A likeable brat, @ananyapandayy as a student scores pretty well in her debut examðÂÂ¯#StudentOfTheYear2 review @Official_Ananya #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/8SSA6AI15y — Ankita Bhalla (@ankitabhalla28) May 10, 2019

Friends Ananya Panday is the next sensation and most beautiful in #SOTY2 — manju (@influencermanju) May 10, 2019

Ananya won hearts when she made her on-screen debut on a popular talk show with her witty and quirky style, alongside her SOTY 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya Panday also happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of a cosmetic brand. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Apart from Student Of The Year 2, the actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: Did not meet expectations

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates