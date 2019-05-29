Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to reunite for Bunty Aur Babli sequel?

bollywood

The movie will be titled Bunty Aur Babli Again, and Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji will start shooting for it next month

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji in a still from Bunty Aur Babli

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli is all set for a sequel. The film will be titled Bunty Aur Babli Again, will soon go on floors, and will see the lead pair Abhishek and Rani reprising their roles.

A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle, "The sets will be constructed in the first week of June in Mumbai, and the shoot will also begin next month".

The source added, "The filmmakers have roped in the original cast, and they will start shooting for the film from next month".

The duo has worked together in films like Hum Tum, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

The 2005 crime comedy film was directed by Shaad Ali featuring Abhishek Bachchan as a conman, who teams up with Rani Mukherji to commit crimes by adopting the name 'Bunty aur Babli'.

Apart from the duo, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan as a cop. It was the first film when the audience saw the real-life father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan together, while Abhishek's then-soon-to-be-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a guest appearance.

On the work front, Rani Mukherji is currently prepping for Mardaani 2, the sequel of the 2014 hit of the same name. The movie will see Rani reprises the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy taking on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Last month, the makers had revealed Rani Mukerji's first look as the tough cop from Mardaani 2. In the photo, the actress seemed all charged up for the role. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

While Abhishek Bachchan will soon make his onscreen appearance in Anurag Basu's next untitled film. Earlier slated to hit screens on January 24, 2020, it has been pushed to February 21.

