Abhishek Bachchan shares a pic of his girls Aishwarya and Aradhya from their holiday in the Maldives

bollywood

The Bachchan family - Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya - are on vacay mode in the Maldives. Abhishek posted this sweet picture of wifey and daughter on Instagram

Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their adorable daughter Aaradhya seem to be on vacation in the Maldives. With the summer vacations on, the family is spending some quality time together at the amazing beach destination.

Abhishek took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from his holiday, and that includes one that features Aishwarya and Aaradhya chilling in a swimming pool. Abhishek captioned the picture: "Happiness. My girls" with a heart emoji. Isn't that the sweetest?

Here's the picture:

Aishwarya and Aradhya look so at peace and happy relaxing in the pool together. While Aishwarya seems to be in a quiet, contemplative state, Aradhya can't stop smiling as she lazes with mum.

Yesterday, Abhishek and Aishwarya marked 12 years of marriage. On their wedding anniversary, the two showered each other with love by posting pictures on their Instagram accounts. On their special day, Aishwarya shared a photo along with her beloved husband that was clicked by Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Abhishek shared a gorgeous photo of his 'honey' Aishwarya against a beautiful moonlit backdrop.

A power couple in all senses, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in several films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, and Guru. Their last film together was Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhi-Aish (as they are lovingly called by their fans), tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Also read: See Photos: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Bachchan beat the heat in Maldives

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI