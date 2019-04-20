See Photos: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Bachchan beat the heat in Maldives

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan are in the Maldives for a holiday. Check out their photos right here

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan kickstarted their 12th-anniversary celebrations in the Maldives. The couple along with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan who was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Friday rang in for a private summer vacation at the "Bachchans' Holiday Home" at the Niyama Private Islands, Maldives.

Aishwarya took to social media and shared a photo of the scenic beauty in the Maldives. Abhishek too joined the bandwagon and posted a photo a stunning view of the sky and the sands.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂMaldivesðÂÂÂ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onApr 18, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @niyamamaldives #niyamamaldives A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onApr 19, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

Carving further curiosity, Abhishek took to his Instagram story and posted pictures of their private resort and the three family cycles for Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek. The family never fails us to give some major travel goals.

The couple was recently in the news when Abhishek and Aishwarya were snapped in a viral photo on a holiday in Goa speculating that Aishwarya is pregnant. Fans were quick to notice Aishwarya’s significant stomach bulge in the photo which spread like wildfire on social media.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Rajkummar Rao while Abhishek was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan. The couple is now looking for a script to work on together. They were planning to work on a film titled Gulab Jamun together, but as per news reports that project is on the backburner for now.

Also Read: Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan wish Shweta happy birthday on Instagram with cute throwback pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates