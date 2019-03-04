Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work together in this film?

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are likely to work together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film on Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were to team up in debutant Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun, but the project did not take off. If the latest buzz is to be believed, the couple is likely to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-in-the-planning production on Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam's love story. Junior B will play the lyricist and Ash, the poetess. Will this get going?

Well, we sure hope it does. The real-life couple also makes for a beautiful onscreen couple. Their onscreen chemistry is amazing and the films they've done together are proof of that. The couple has worked on eight films together - Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli (where Aishwarya had a special appearance in the song Kajra Re) and finally, Dhoom 2. While the couple wasn't paired together in Dhoom 2, it became the first box-office hit for an Aishwarya-Abhishek film.

Now, all we have to do is wait and watch if the Sahir Ludhianvi-Amrita Pritam movie materialises. We're sure Aishwarya and Abhishek will show the world their sizzling chemistry once again.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and voiced the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao.

