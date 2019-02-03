Abhishek Bachchan, currently working on Anurag Basu's film, wants to start afresh with meatier roles

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday is fast approaching. With an all-new year starting in his life, he wants to get his Bollywood career back on track and start afresh with meatier roles

Abhishek Bachchan

It's party time for Abhishek Bachchan. He turns 43 on February 5. The actor has been shooting for Anurag Basu's film. Last year, Junior B had celebrated his big day in Australia where he was holidaying with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek has lots to celebrate as Manmarziyaan put him back in the scheme of things. Junior B now wants to start anew with meaty roles and not play second fiddle to anyone. He also recently made it into Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar. This was Ratnani's calendar's 20th year, and many other celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, etc, can be spotted in the calendar. Take a look at Abhishek's picture from the calendar:

View this post on Instagram #DabbooRatnaniCalendar @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onJan 29, 2019 at 6:29am PST

It is also reported that power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are now looking for a script to work on together. They were planning to work on a film titled Gulab Jamun together, but as per news reports that project is on the backburner for now. So, currently, the pair is looking for a suitable project to act in together. Abhishek and Aishwarya's last project together, Raavan (2010), had received mixed reviews at the box office.

