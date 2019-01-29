Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar: Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon ooze oomph

bollywood

Bollywood's bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and many others featured on Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar

Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood's ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been capturing the celebrities since many decades now. Celebs feel privileged to be featured on this calendar and is one of the most sought after calendars. The launch took place at Olive in Bandra, Mumbai. The event was organised by Dabboo's wife Manisha Ratnani.

The who's who of B'town were seen in attendance at this annual event. Akshay Kumar, who is also featured in this glossy calendar, attended the event with wife Twinkle Khanna. In fact, the much-in-love Bollywood couple, Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma also posed for the cameras. Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have also unleashed their fancy side on this year's calendar.

Apart from these stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen on the calendar.

Dhadak girl, Janhvi Kapoor and Lust Stories' fame, Kiara Advani made a startling debut on Dabboo's calendar.

Take a look at a few of the covers here:

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share her picture and wrote: "Here it is everyone!! Love my shot in the 2019 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar [sic]."

Vidya Balan, who featured for the 12th time, shared the photo and wrote: "My shot in @dabbooratnani's 2019 calendar. Thankoo @manishadratnani for being such an integral part of every one of our shoots [sic]."

Kartik Aaryan was super excited to see himself on the calendar.

Kiara Advani's debut cover:

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is awaiting the release of his film, Super 30 looked hot in this rugged avatar.

Isn't this calendar a glamorous one?

