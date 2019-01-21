Is Abhishek Bachchan playing villain in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2?

regional-cinema

Junior B has been offered a powerful negative role in the Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer, which rolled last week

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is said to be in talks with S Shankar for Indian 2. Junior B has been offered a powerful negative role in the Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer, which rolled last week. Rumour has it that Boman Irani, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar were also approached. We will have to wait for the announcement. The film is a sequel to the 1996 Tamil blockbuster.

Recently, on the occasion of Pongal, filmmaker S. Shankar unveiled the first look poster of his next movie, Indian 2 featuring Haasan. Shankar shared the poster via a tweet and extended Pongal wishes to everyone. Via the poster, it was revealed that the project will go on the floors from Friday (January 18). As this is the actor's last film before he turns to politics, fans could not keep calm after seeing him as a vigilante again.

Shankar added that he was thrilled to see Haasan sporting the look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption. Indian 2 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

