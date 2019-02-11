Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya-starrer Mani Ratnam film to take off soon

regional-cinema

A big announcement is expected soon on Mani Ratnam's bilingual film on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, Gulab Jamun, with husband Abhishek, failed to take off. But it looks like her project with pa-in-law Amitabh will soon see the light of day. There has been tattle about Big B and Ash starring in Mani Ratnam's bilingual (Tamil and Hindi) based on the historical Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

Things are moving on the front and an announcement is expected soon. Bachchan will be teaming up with Ratnam for the first time. Ash had made her acting debut in Ratnam's Iruvar (1997). Mani Ratnam's film will be based on the adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's book, Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). This book narrates the story of king Rajaraja Chola I during the 10th and 11th century.

The film is likely to be a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It's likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry.

Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan have done a dance number, 'Kajra Re' together from Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer film Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

