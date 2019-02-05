Here's how Shweta, Aishwarya, Navya wished Abhishek Bachchan on 43rd birthday

bollywood

As husband Abhishek Bachchan turns 43 years old on Tuesday, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and niece Navya Naveli Nanda posted adorable birthday wishes on Instagram for him

Abhishek Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account

Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older on February 5 and social media is bursting with birthday wishes for junior Bachchan. From wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and niece Navya Naveli Nanda, to casting director Shanoo Sharma, the who's who of Bollywood have been pouring love and blessings for the Yuva actor.

Actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote an adorable birthday post for hubby Abhishek Bachchan, which will make one believe in everlasting love and a blissful marriage even after years of being together. The icing on the cake about this post was the photo shared by the Miss World. She wrote: "always...My Baby, HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY [sic]." Abhishek Bachchan replied to the post saying, "Love you."

Shweta also shared a lovely wish for brother Abhishek and wrote how she needs no reason to love him. "Love you beyond words and reason [sic]."

Niece Navya Naveli Nanda also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan is her "best friend".

Abhishek Bachchan's best friend, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also wishes him every year with crazy pictures but this time, she opted for a mellow picture. Farah wrote, "Happy birthday to my most crazy child.. @bachchan never lose that madness n childlike charm coz that's what really irritates me the Most!! I wish only n always the World for you #realmenwearpink #mybaba [sic]."

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee (2000) and since then, his films like Yuva, Guru, Bol Bachchan, Dostana and Manmarziyaan have proved his mettle as an actor.

