B-town Buzz: Street Dancer 3D, Chehre and Pagalpanti's release date reshuffled

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Yesterday, several makers rescheduled the release dates of their films. Anurag Basu's next untitled film starring Abhishek Bachchan has been postponed. Earlier slated to hit screens on January 24, 2020, it has been pushed to February 21.

Rumi Jafry's Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan is also slated to release on the same day. So, it will be a Bachchan versus Bachchan clash at the box office.



Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D will now release on Republic Day 2020 instead of November 8 this year. It will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which was scheduled to release on November 22, will now hit theatres on November 8.



Juhi Chawla

A good shot

Juhi Chawla is in England visiting children, Jahnavi and Arjun, who are studying at the Charterhouse School in Godalming. Apart from catching up with family and friends, she enrolled for a masterclass with BBC-trained video journalist Rob Glass. This will enable the actor-turned environmentalist to make compelling videos on her iPad to espouse the green cause.



Sapna Pabbi

Sporting encounters

Khamoshiyan (2015) actor Sapna Pabbi, who featured in the TV show, 24, will be seen in two upcoming sports-based web shows. She features in the second season of the cricket-based drama series, Inside Edge. Pabbi will also be seen in Bombers. Set in Chandannagar, West Bengal, it revolves around a football team. Aahana Kumra and Varun Mitra are her co-stars.

Is it you?

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi made a trip to hometown Hanover in Germany. The Iranian actor was taken aback when told that several people in her neighbourhood had watched the Netflix show. They recalled her character, Zoya, in the web series.

She also found fans asking for selfies. The actor has realised that being part of a show on a streaming platform gives recognition on a global level. Norouzi is now looking forward to the second season of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer.

