Telly tattle: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim breaks Ramzan fast on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's sets

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim will take a holiday on the last day of Ramzan and has promised to get homemade malpuas for the unit

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's Extended family

Currently shooting for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been breaking her fast with the crew. She plans to take a holiday on the last day of Ramzan and has promised to get homemade malpuas for the unit.

Big screen calling for Rohan Mehra

One of television's darlings, Rohan Mehra has returned to the big screen. The actor, who has previously featured in Sixteen (2013) and Uvaa (2015), will be seen in the horror comedy, Khalli Balli. The film also features Rajneesh Duggal and Kainaat Arora.

Spook fest for Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee has bagged the supernatural show, Vish: A Poisonous Story. Happy to jump on the bandwagon, she says, "The genre has become very popular and I'm going by the trend." She will be seen as a Vishkanya on the show.

Not without Mia and Rambo

Animal lover Jasmin Bhasin can't imagine life without pet dogs — Mia and Rambo. The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor has had a pet at home since childhood. But ever since she began acting, hectic schedules did not allow it. So, one day, the actor just walked into a pet shop. This is how Mia came into her life. Bhasin recently got a Maltese, a small breed of dog, who she has christened Rambo. The pooches often accompany her to the shoot. She has made sure that the vanity van has a special corner for them. Bhasin now hopes that one day they appear on screen with her as well.

No water!

Nishant Malkani, who is seen on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, went without water and salt for two days! He was going to enact a bare-chested scene, so he wanted to minimise the puffiness. The things actors have to do to live the scene.

Another film on NaMo?

After the Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi as well as a web series, now telly actor Sachin Parikh is keen to make a film on Modi. He plans to be the creative producer of the project and even act in it. A while back, he had met Modi in Gujarat, where he spoke about his plan. The actor claims the PM liked his idea and said that Gujarat's cultural department could help him. Last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, Parikh has also featured in films like Aligarh, PK and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.



Avinesh Rekhi

Special act

Avinesh Rekhi will play the lead in the upcoming show, Chhoti Sardaarni. The makers claim it is the first time a daily soap has a turban-clad lead. Rekhi is thrilled to have bagged the role. He considers it to be a matter of honour.

Slambook - Sapna Pabbi

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to read minds.

Your celebrity crush?

Aditya Roy Kapur.

The last nightmare you had?

That my pet cat was actually Stewie from Family Guy in disguise.

One thing you are guilty of?

Stealing from my flatmate and forgetting to put it back.

Your best asset?

My eyes and my crow's feet. I wouldn't be the same without my imperfections.

