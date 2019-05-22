Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji meets the police force in Kota, see photos

bollywood

Rani Mukerji, who is shooting in Rajasthan for Mardaani 2, met the police force in Kota there

Rani Mukerji is in Rajasthan shooting for her next, Mardaani 2, and she was invited to meet the Kota police force and their families at an informal gathering. Rani, who plays the role of a top cop in Rajasthan, was extremely delighted to learn that she would also meet the top female cop of the city, Dr. Amrita Duhan, the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Rani reprises the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try and solve in the sequel. Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film.

A month ago, the makers had revealed Rani Mukerji's first look as the tough cop from Mardaani 2, and it won hearts. In the photo, the actress seemed all charged up for the role. She appears to be on a duty, a responsible one, in this khaki uniform. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial, Mardaani, was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. Rani played the role of a senior inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. Reports claim that Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday may play the 21-year-old antagonist in Mardaani 2.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Rani Mukerji's comeback film post motherhood, the super-hit, and internationally acclaimed Hichki earned 200 crores worldwide in 2018!

The heart-warming and inspiring film has a progressive message of beating stereotypes. It features Rani as a determined school teacher, who changes the lives of innocent students from economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

