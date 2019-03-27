Mardaani 2 first look: Rani Mukerji starts shooting for the cop drama

bollywood

As per reports, Mardaani 2 will be on similar lines of the first film, with Rani Mukerji getting into a vicious battle with a merciless villain

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji, who made her comeback with Hichki last year, is back with a bang with her much-awaited crime thriller film Mardaani 2. The actor's first look from the upcoming film is finally out in which she looks all set to take on the goons.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actor's avatar and revealed that Rani has commenced shooting for the action drama. He wrote, "#Mardaani2 begins... Stars Rani Mukerji... Gopi Puthran directs... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release."

In the photo, the actress seems all charged up for the role. She appears to be in conversation with someone and sports a white shirt and jeans look similar to her look in Mardaani.

#Mardaani2 begins... Stars Rani Mukerji... Gopi Puthran directs... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/09rxsmzf11 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

Yash Raj Films had announced the film on their Twitter handle in December. Speaking about her role, Rani had earlier said, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I'm sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

The Pradeep Sarkar directorial, Mardaani, was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. Rani played the role of a senior inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. Reports claim that Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday may play the 21-year-old antagonist in Mardaani 2.

With films like Black, No One Killed Jessica and Hichki under her belt, Rani is a powerhouse of talent. It will be interesting to see what racket she will bust in Mardaani 2, given her action-packed performance in its prequel. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

