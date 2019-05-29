How Disha Patani, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana stay fit during vacations

bollywood

With summer spells turning folk away from the city, Bollywood celebrities discuss how they stay fit during vacations

Disha Patani

Her glamorous vacation pictures that garner top likes on Twitter may speak of her relentless fitness routine, but Disha Patani reveals that once off on a holiday, she focuses on "enjoying my life". "Yet, I make certain that I perform some form of weight-training and cardiovascular work every day. If I am at a beach, I will swim. I also always look for a place that has a gym," she says.

Patani enjoys exploring and discovering places on foot, which adds to the amount of physical activity she fits into her day. That's important, she says, because "I eat a lot on vacation". Once on home turf, Patani takes to a "strict diet" to burn off the holiday weight. "I may take up intermittent fasting, which shows quick results, and also train twice or three times a day."

Ayushmann Khurrana

Currently on a cardiovascular routine to lose weight for Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana says his fitness regimen is dictated by the film character he is playing. When on vacation though, the actor doesn't have to worry about his training, courtesy his high basal metabolic rate. "I don't gain weight easily. I may gain muscle, but not fat. So, I eat everything when travelling. I have a terrible sweet tooth." However, when travelling for a film schedule, he imposes a different set of restrictions on himself.

Khurrana admits that when shooting, he likes to have home-cooked meals during the long hours on sets. "Even when I am shooting in places like Lucknow and Kanpur, I make friends, and get [them to send me] home-cooked food. All that I have to do is click some pictures [with them]," he jokes, quick to add, "I have friends in every city. [I] meet new people, and request them to send home-cooked food." Usually, the actor limits his training sessions to four days a week. "Right now, I execute 45 minutes of cardiovascular work, or yoga."

Sushant Singh Rajput

For Sushant Singh Rajput, frequent visits to Pawna is reason enough to indulge in sporting activities. "[I play] lawn tennis, table tennis, golf and cricket. I also take part in organic farming, boating, fishing, and peddling in the lake. Sport helps me stay fit."

On Saturdays, the actor will have "anything, in any amount", but for the rest of the week, he is unrelenting with his diet. "[We undervalue the importance] of basics, like [adhering] to a sleep cycle and eating within 30 minutes of waking up," says the actor, who also practises yoga and callisthenics.

Sonu Sood

Treating a vacation as an opportunity to up his physical activity, Sonu Sood insists that he always grows fitter during holidays.

"I may train twice when on a holiday. I run a lot, because the roads are better, and the environment is different. Running on empty roads and beaches is something I look forward to during holidays, and may do so at midnight or early in the morning," says the actor, who also takes part in long-distance swimming and cycling sessions when out of town.

Watchful about his diet for a major part of the year, Sood allows himself leeway when on holiday, but will not "eat anything that comes my way".

Yami Gautam

The actor is among those who believe that food is an ideal guide to a city's heart. "When you know you are cutting back on your exercise routine, you should balance the amount of food you consume. Of course, you can indulge since it's a holiday, but you need not [go overboard]. I admit that I love local cuisines, and don't mind indulging in something sweet, but I practise moderation," says the actor.

Accustomed to training under the guidance of a coach, Gautam says she cuts back on the intensity of her routine in his absence. "But I do look forward to new activities based on the holiday destination. To stay active, I walk, which is something anyone can do. When travelling abroad, one can find umpteen parks and places where a brisk 45-minute walk can be taken."



Gautam lets us in on another tip that works for her: "Even when travelling, I try to have an early dinner. If I have my last meal by 7.30 pm, it always helps." While the actor will participate in cardiovascular activities like "swimming or dancing" when she returns, she dissociates herself from the pressure of training excessively to undo the damage caused by a getaway.

Taapsee Pannu

Squash addict Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't fret about gaining access to a gym when on vacation since squash or badminton courts are easily accessible. "If I don't find that, or even a gym at a walking distance [from where I'm staying], I take my mat and [practice] functional training." With shooting schedules not dictating her daily routine, Pannu can adhere to a healthier lifestyle when vacationing, and hence often ups the intensity of her training. "I also binge during holidays, so I have to exercise enough to burn it off."

Pannu lets down her guard and permits herself a cheat meal "at times", but will also make up for it with a workout. Back in town after the vacation, she ups her training routine by an hour to whip herself into shape again. Her most memorable adventure experience was scuba diving in Maldives. "I saw sharks at close proximity. In fact, after a few minutes of doing so, I realised that there was an old shark sleeping right under the rock I was sitting on."

