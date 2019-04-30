Mardaani 2 First Look: Rani Mukerji dons a uniform; looks promising

bollywood

After giving a power-pack performance as a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, Rani Mukerji dons a uniform again for Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji/picture courtesy: Taran Adarsh's Twitter account

The first look of Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2 is out. Rani Mukerji was last seen in YRF's Hichki in 2018, and now, the actress is back with a bang with her much-awaited crime thriller film, Mardaani 2. Finally, the first look of the actress from Mardaani 2 is here, and uniform-clad Rani Mukerji is all set to take on the goons.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actor's avatar shared the first look of Rani as an officer. He wrote, "Here's the first look... Rani Mukerji in #Mardaani2... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release."

Here's the first look... Rani Mukerji in #Mardaani2... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xtaCofVbU3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

In the photo, the actress seems all charged up for the role. She appears to be on a duty, a responsible one, in this khaki uniform. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial, Mardaani, was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. Rani played the role of a senior inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. Reports claim that Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday may play the 21-year-old antagonist in Mardaani 2.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Rani Mukerji's comeback film post motherhood, the super-hit and internationally acclaimed Hichki, earned 200 crores worldwide in 2018! The heart-warming and inspiring film has a progressive message of beating stereotypes. It features Rani as a determined school teacher, who changes the lives of innocent students from economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

