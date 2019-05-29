Malaika Arora mobbed by selfie-seeking fans in Bandra
In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Malaika Arora is seen trying to make her way out of a mall but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her
Actress Malaika Arora was surrounded by several selfie-seeking fans, leaving her uncomfortable at a shopping complex here.
In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Malaika is seen trying to make her way out of a mall but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her.
Initially, Malaika obliged and posed for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathered, she was seen trying to make her way to her car. Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora.
Also Read: Malaika Arora is giving us major vacay goals with this picture!
In the video, Malaika's father is seen helping her to get away from the crowd. Getting mobbed by crowds is not new for actors.
Earlier this year, actor Nawazduddin Siddiqui was mobbed by his fans in Kanpur. He got a fracture in his hand and a pulled muscle while he was being dragged by a fan while taking a photograph.
Malaika Arora is currently on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach."
Malaika Arora is truly an inspiration for many.
Also Read: Here's what Arjun Kapoor has to say about sister Anshula Kapoor's marriage
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Veeru Devgan's last rites: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay their respects
- Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX
- Karan Johar to host another talk show featuring Bollywood star wives
- Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control
- Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man
- Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx
- Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's latest gym look will make you stop and stare
- SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences
- Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!
- Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan at family court in Bandra