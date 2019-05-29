Malaika Arora mobbed by selfie-seeking fans in Bandra

bollywood

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Actress Malaika Arora was surrounded by several selfie-seeking fans, leaving her uncomfortable at a shopping complex here.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, Malaika is seen trying to make her way out of a mall but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her.

Initially, Malaika obliged and posed for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathered, she was seen trying to make her way to her car. Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora.

In the video, Malaika's father is seen helping her to get away from the crowd. Getting mobbed by crowds is not new for actors.

Earlier this year, actor Nawazduddin Siddiqui was mobbed by his fans in Kanpur. He got a fracture in his hand and a pulled muscle while he was being dragged by a fan while taking a photograph.

Malaika Arora is currently on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach."

Malaika Arora is truly an inspiration for many.

