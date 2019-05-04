This is how Sonali Bendre reacted when she was diagnosed with cancer

television

In a chat show with her friends, Sussanne Khan, and Gayatri Oberoi, Sonali Bendre opened about her battle with cancer

Sonali Bendre. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, actress Sonali Bendre along with her friends, Sussanne Khan, and Gayatri Oberoi shot for Neha Dhupia's chat show, BFF's With Vogue. The actress, who returned to India after a year-long treatment in New York revealed how she reacted when she learned that she was diagnosed with cancer. During this entire battle with cancer, it was Sonali's husband, Goldie Behl, her pals, Sussanne and Gayatri, who stood rock-solid by her side.

In a promo released by Colors Infinity of the show, BFF's With Vogue, Sonali Bendre said that she cried all night and did not sleep when she was diagnosed with this life-threatening disease. "When we heard it, it was like, 'Oh, my God', we've been hit by a train. I hadn't slept at all and that was the night I acknowledged everything, accepted everything that this is it. This is going to be my last crying of how did I get this and why is this happening with me," said the actress.

Being grateful for having such friends like Sussanne and Gayatri, Sonali spoke highly about them. "These girls were just there with me. They have been my strength. From now on, it's going to be happiness and smiles. I saw the sun coming up, clicked a picture and shared it with my family and my girls, and said, 'Girls, Switch on the Sunshine'," said the Sarfarosh actress.

Take a look at the video:

Over this course of time, the 44-year-old actress also revealed that she understood who is important and special in her life. She said, "Goldie and I are married for 16 years. And when I came to know about cancer, I realised Goldie is the most important person I care about."

Also Read: Sonali Bendre embraces her 20-inch scar post cancer treatment for magazine shoot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates