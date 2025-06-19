Ajay Devgn to choose between two possible stories for Shaitaan 2; while the team has an original script, actor is also in talks with Vash Level 2 makers to adapt the Gujarati film

Shaitaan’s (2024) final moments teased a sequel as Ajay Devgn’s character locked up the antagonist, essayed by R Madhavan, in an underground chamber. Where can the story go from this point? The way Devgn sees it, in at least two dramatically different directions. Yesterday, it was reported that writer Aamil Keeyan Khan was scripting the horror drama’s second instalment (Back to black magic, June 18). Now, mid-day has learnt that while Khan’s script — an original — is ready, actor and producer Devgn is also contemplating making the sequel a straight adaptation of the upcoming Gujarati movie, Vash Level 2. With two possible stories for Shaitaan 2, sources say the actor will take a call after gauging the audience’s reaction to Vash Level 2, which will release in August.



Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala in Vash

Also starring Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala, Shaitaan was an adaptation of Vash (2023), albeit with significant changes in the climax. So, Devgn’s interest in its sequel is natural. A source reveals, “Vash Level 2 begins 12 years after the first part, with the protagonist realising that the evil force hasn’t entirely left his daughter. Unlike Vash, which saw the protagonist’s wife and son dying, Shaitaan had a happy ending with Ajay’s character saving his daughter and reuniting with the family. As the two endings were different, Shaitaan’s makers decided to pen an original story for the second instalment, while retaining the backstory. At the same time, Ajay and his team have been in talks with Vash Level 2’s writer-director Krishnadev Yagnik; they might acquire the Gujarati film’s rights if it’s a box-office success. In that case, Ameel will adapt it for the Hindi film audience.”

Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in Shaitaan

Besides Devgn and Madhavan, Jyotika and Bodiwala will reprise their roles in Shaitaan 2, which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. The source adds, “This time around, the plan is to give Ajay a more aggressive role compared to the passive one he played in the first edition.”