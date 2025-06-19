Breaking News
Have you heard? Welcome to the Jungle to resume shoot soon; Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shoot in Uttarakhand

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Sources close to the makers of Welcome To The Jungle, on Wednesday, said that the tension between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor, disrupted the Kashmir shoot

Have you heard? Welcome to the Jungle to resume shoot soon; Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shoot in Uttarakhand

Akshay Kumar (centre)with the cast of Welcome to the Jungle

Shoot, stall, and resume

mid-day recently reported about delays in the shoot of the Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle (No time to slow down, June 18). While many insiders were concerned about the non-payment of dues amid logistical and financial hiccups, producers insisted that the real culprit was the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sources close to the makers, on Wednesday, said that the tension between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor, disrupted the Kashmir shoot. A source revealed, “Seventy per cent of the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle is already done. The remaining 30 per cent was to be scheduled in Kashmir, but because of the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the plan got pushed. The entire schedule was locked, which included helicopters, over 250 horses with horses with riders, and 1200 junior artistes. But, [now] everything is on track, and all 34 actors are excited and set to commence the last marathon schedule and will begin post-rains in a different location.”


Get an Aadhaar card already, Teddy


Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh KhanEd Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan

Ed Sheeran’s latest single Sapphire, a cross-cultural collaboration with Arijit Singh, has already created waves — not least for Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise cameo. Taking to Instagram, Ed revealed, “The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point.” The English singer-songwriter, whose fanbase in India has grown steadily post his recent tour, also hinted at a possible Bollywood debut. In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Ed is seen recording lines in Punjabi and discussing his attempt at singing in Hindi. “Bigger things are coming,” he teased, sending desi fans into a frenzy.

Uttarakhand in my sight

(From left) Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara on the set of Mega 157(From left) Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara on the set of Mega 157

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara have joined forces once again for Mega157 —  currently being shot in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. This marks their third collaboration after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Godfather (2022). The second schedule, underway in Uttarakhand, will feature crucial scenes and a song  with the lead pair. The stars were spotted exiting the Dehradun airport on June 16. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and penned by Anil Ravipudi, the film presents Chiranjeevi as Shankar Varaprasad — his official name — in a role blending humour, emotion, and action. The team, including DoP Sameer Reddy and music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, is targeting a Sankranthi 2026 release. 

Backing the brave

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut

BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh  and actor Kangana Ranaut has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced on Wednesday. In a statement, the actor-politician said, “India’s para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day. I am deeply honoured to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements. Para sport is not just about competition — it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions.” The New championships will welcome athletes from over 100 countries and is poised to be the biggest para-sporting event ever hosted by India. 

