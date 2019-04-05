Sonali Bendre on cancer battle: It spread all over my abdomen but never thought about death

bollywood

After battling cancer in the US, Sonali Bendre is in India now and this is her second magazine shoot, where she is speaking about her life post-treatment and how her life was all about her mane

Sonali Bendre shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Sonali Bendre was suffering from metastatic cancer and announced this news to her followers through social media. The actress was in the US for six months for the treatment. It's been a few months since she's returned to India, Sonali graced two magazine covers re-defining life and embracing it with all new changes.

Sonali Bendre is gracing the cover of Harper's Magazine for its April issue and shared a BTS on her Instagram account. She shared her cover photo and wrote: "There's no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible, but they will always leave an impact. What I've learnt is to never let it hold me back. I would rather dress up and show up! That's how I would describe my day, shooting for the @bazaarindia cover. Had a great time talking to you, @sanjuktasharma; thank you! I love the pictures, @tarun_khiwal! Thank you @mickeycontractor for working your magic on me. @nonitakalra, this is special - thank you!"

In the interview to the magazine, she spoke about her battle with cancer and said how she knew that the struggle will be a long one. "So when my PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scan showed up cancer had spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered," said Sonali.

The 44-year old did not give up hope and says that she never thought about death. "But the thought of death didn't come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I'd die," said the Sarfarosh actress.

The actress also appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue with her besties Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan.



Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi.

Talking about the show to Mumbai Mirror, Sonali said how she misses her hair and how her entire life was only about her tresses. She also added that it was her luscious hair that got her the big Bollywood break in K Ravi's Aag (1994). "Now that I think of it, earlier, my whole life had been all about my hair, even though it sounds superficial. I've endorsed every hair product at some point in my life," said Sonali Bendre.

Gradually but steadily, Sonali Bendre is getting back to her routine life.

