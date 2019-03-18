Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and kids brunch out with Sonali Bendre and family

bollywood

Sonali Bendre on Sunday tweeted a photograph of herself along with her husband Goldie Behl, their son Ranveer, actor Hrithik Roshan, his former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan

Sonali Bendre's Sunday brunching with friends like family

Sonali Bendre Behl is now celebrating her "new normal" life, after spending months in New York battling cancer. She stepped out brunching with her family and friends.

"There's a lot that can happen in just seven days. From a wedding celebration, to a required course of hospitalisation and treatment, to a leisurely lunch with loved ones, you have to let go to experience the many shades of life! Thankful, my new normal," Sonali captioned the image.

The 44-year-old was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July, 2018. After being diagnosed with cancer, Sonali Bendre took off to New York for her treatment. Post six months of treatment, the actress returned India in December last year.

According to Sonali, there is more to cancer "than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor".

"It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts," she added.

More power to you woman!

